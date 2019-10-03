Twitter removes President Trump’s Nickelback video after copyright complaint

Twitter removed a video meme President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday after getting a copyright complaint about the video, which contained an altered music clip from the rock band Nickelback.

Trump’s tweet has not been removed, but the video can no longer be played. The edited clip was from the music video for Nickleback’s 2005 song “Photograph” and it targeted former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH! pic.twitter.com/QQYTqG4KTt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

The tweet was part of Trump’s ongoing attacks on the former vice president and his son, both of whom Trump pressed Ukraine to investigate during a July 25 phone call with the country’s leader, though there is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Biden. Democratic leaders in the House have launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump following news of the call. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the wake of the impeachment inquiry and stepped up his attacks on the Bidens.

The copyright complaint was made by Warner Music Inc., according to information posted in the Lumen Database, a project that tracks copyright complaints. Warner Music Inc. is not connected to WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company.

A Twitter spokesperson told CNN Thursday the company responds to copyright complaints sent to them by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives.