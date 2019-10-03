× Sesame Street Live! – 11/2 & 11/3

What: Sesame Street Live!

When: Saturday, November 2nd and Sunday, November 3rd (show times in link below)

Where: Denver Collesium (click for map)

Join your favorite furry friends in your neighborhood at one of our three fun-filled Sesame Street Live! experiences. In Make Your Magic, Elmo discovers that magic can be found anywhere when you believe in yourself. Check out C is for Celebration, where your friends from Sesame Street are throwing a celebration and you’re invited! Finally, jump to the beat with your friends on Sesame Street in Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!, an interactive show that unfolds on one of the world’s most famous streets at the funniest, furriest party in the neighborhood.

For more information and for tickets, click here.