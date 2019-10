DENVER– A movie from 15 years ago was so fetch that it is still causing fans to flock to the internet every year on October 3.

‘Mean Girls’ came out in 2004. Mean Girls Day is on October 3rd because in movie, Lindsay Lohan’s character Cady Heron recalls a scene where her crush, Aaron Samuels, asks her what day it is and she responds, “It’s October 3rd.”

Social Media Excitement for October 3

Fans are using the hashtag #MeanGirlsDay on social media to share their excitement for October 3.

Alright, here it goes 😅 I just had to do it LOL 🤷🏻‍♀️ #MeanGirlsDay pic.twitter.com/4duripBi6k — Michi (@michiroxas) October 2, 2019

It’s October 3rd so you know what that means…#MeanGirlsDay pic.twitter.com/RE4WK9F6RT — super spooky fun bridget (@aunderratedteen) October 3, 2019