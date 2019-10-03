If you've lost a baby to miscarriage, stillbirth, Sids, Neonatal, or any other type of pregnancy issue there's a very special way to share your child's legacy. The non-profit "Now I Lay me Down to Sleep" is honoring babies. See how they capture loving memories of children who have passed. For more information go to NowILayMeDownToSleep.org or call 720-283-3339. If you'd like to help in the care package assembly and delivery, happening Oct. 12th, from 8am to noon, at St. Joseph Hospital, register online. They're also in need of photographers, dispatchers, community, office, and care package volunteers.AlertMe
