Tennessee man lied about carjacking to cover up affair, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A Tennessee man was arrested after police say he lied about being carjacked so he didn't have to tell his wife about his infidelity.

On Monday, officers in Memphis were called to meet 51-year-old Anthony Thomas. The man claimed two men carjacked him while he was sitting inside his vehicle.

After running the license plate information, police discovered the vehicle had been towed several hours before Thomas claimed he was carjacked.

Officers confronted him with the information and that's when Thomas confessed to making up the entire story.

He reportedly told authorities that he lied so his wife wouldn't find out that he was cheating on her.

Thomas was charged with filing a false police report.