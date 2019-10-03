× Lawyer Robert Corry arrested on suspicion of DUI; third arrest since June

DENVER — Attorney Robert Corry, who is representing a Texas truck driver charged in a deadly crash on Interstate 70, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence last week, his third arrest since June.

Police responded to a crash in the 1400 block of North Downing Street about 10:45 p.m. Friday.

Officers reported finding Corry slurring his speech, swaying and that his breath smelled of alcohol, according to a probable cause statement from the Denver Police Department.

Corry was also cited for failing to report an accident, careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, according to the probable cause statement.

It’s the latest trouble for Corry.

He was arrested in June on domestic violence-related charges at Denver International Airport.

And in July, he was arrested after witnesses said he was waving a sword and threatening the public in the 800 block of North Acoma Street.

Corry represents Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver facing multiple charges in connection with the April 25 crash on Interstate 70 that killed four people.