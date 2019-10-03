× Eastbound lanes of U.S. 36 in Westminster reopen after collapse in July

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation reopened the eastbound lanes of U.S. 36 on Thursday morning around 5 a.m. following a collapse in July.

All lanes of the repaired highway to the original lane configurations are scheduled to reopen Friday morning.

The busy highway between Denver and Boulder closed for repairs after a large crack appeared between Wadsworth and Church Ranch boulevards on July 8 and widened by July 11.

Rebuilding the crumbled road began in mid-August and the repairs came faster than expected as crews worked around the clock.

More work will continue through December, but CDOT said the three eastbound lanes are safe to open to vehicle traffic.