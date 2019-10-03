Dry, warm and windy to end the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Winds decrease Thursday across Colorado but they increase rapidly on Friday and stay strong on Saturday. As a result, wildfire danger increases Friday.

There will be sunshine Thursday with highs around 70 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains will stay sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.

A storm system passes to the north of Colorado on Friday and Saturday. This is a classic windy setup for Colorado. Mountain wind gusts will range from 25-60 miles per hour on Friday and Saturday, highest above treeline. Front Range wind gusts will be 15-35 miles per hour.

Friday trough Sunday look dry across the Front Range. Friday is warmest at 80 degrees with downsloping wind. Saturday through Sunday will have highs 65-70 degrees.

Most of next week looks dry.

Fall Color update: leaves are at peak. Go see fall color within the next 5 days.

