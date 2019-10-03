× Diamonds in the Ruff Gala – 10/12

Who: Freedom Service Dogs of America

What: Diamonds in the Ruff

When: Saturday, October 12th – 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center (click for map)

FOX31 Denver, as part of our ongoing commitment to Serving Those Who Serve, is proud to again support the Diamonds in the Ruff gala benefitting our partners Freedom Service Dogs of America. Join FOX31’s Jeremy Hubbard and Shaul Turner as they emcee a beautiful night for an incredible cause.

The mission of Freedom Service Dogs is to unleash the potential of dogs by transforming them into custom-trained, life-changing assistance dogs for people in need. By attending the Diamonds in the Ruff gala you will be supporting their mission and making a difference in the lives of people in need and their lifelong companions. Diamonds in the Ruff promises to be a elegant night filled with food, fun and incredile silent auction items.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.