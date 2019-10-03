× Developer plans RiNo apartment complex as city buys homeless shelter next door

DENVER — Multifamily developer Holland Partner Group has a second project in the planning stages in Denver.

The Washington-based firm submitted a site-development plan to the city this week, proposing an eight-story apartment complex with 365 units at 2950 Arkins Court, a 1.78-acre site behind the Industry coworking building along Brighton Boulevard.

The submission follows another one by Holland in mid-September for a project along Santa Fe Drive in Lincoln Park.

Holland doesn’t yet control the site in RiNo that is used for parking. It’s owned by an entity associated with Industry developer Jason Winkler.

One other property on the block recently traded hands. The city of Denver closed last week on its $10.5 million purchase of the 38,213-square-foot Salvation Army’s Crossroads Center shelter for homeless men next door at 1901 29th St.

