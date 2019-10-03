Arson investigators on scene following grass fire in southwest Adams County

Posted 9:00 pm, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 09:03PM, October 3, 2019

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Arson investigators responded to the scene of a grass fire in southwest Adams County Thursday night.

According to Adams County Fire, crews responded to the 5400 block of Tennyson Street at 7:41 p.m. The address is just north of Denver city limits.

When firefighters arrived, they found trees on fire at a trailhead. As of 8:41 p.m., the fire was under control.

While Adams County Fire said arson investigators and Adams County deputies were at the scene, it could not elaborate as to why.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have reached out to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

