Arson investigators on scene following grass fire in southwest Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Arson investigators responded to the scene of a grass fire in southwest Adams County Thursday night.
According to Adams County Fire, crews responded to the 5400 block of Tennyson Street at 7:41 p.m. The address is just north of Denver city limits.
When firefighters arrived, they found trees on fire at a trailhead. As of 8:41 p.m., the fire was under control.
While Adams County Fire said arson investigators and Adams County deputies were at the scene, it could not elaborate as to why.
FOX31 and Channel 2 have reached out to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and is awaiting a response.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
