× Alternate routes to avoid westbound I-70 closure following high-speed chase

DENVER– Westbound Interstate 70 was shut down on Thursday morning after a high-speed chase involving a robbery suspect out of Arapahoe County, officials said.

Westbound traffic was closed at Brighton Boulevard. The Colorado Department of Transportation said it’s expected to last until at least 3:30 p.m.

CDOT strongly advised drivers avoid the area during the closure.

The best alternate routes to bypass Interstate 70 are Interstate 270, Interstate 225 and Colorado 470.

You can see travel times on our traffic map that is updated in real time here.