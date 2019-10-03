A Magical Night at Diamonds in the Ruff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join Freedom Service Dogs and Fox31 for a magical evening at the 8th annual Diamonds in the Ruff. Diamonds in the Ruff is an annual event that helps support Freedom Service Dogs and how important the organization is when it comes to transforming our military vets and the gift of a service dog.

Tickets are limited, so get yours today at Freedomservicedogs.org/diamonds or call 303-922-6231.

What: Diamonds in the Ruff, Presented by Decorative Materials and The Kaplan Family (In Loving Memory of Werner Kaplan)

When (day and time): Saturday October 12, 2019. 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center, 7800 East Tufts Avenue, Denver

Cost: $225 individual ticket; $2,500 table of 10

Tickets: freedomservicedogs.org/diamonds