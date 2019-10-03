Locally Crafted Gin by Dry Land Distillers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dry Land Distillers, the craft distillery in downtown Longmont, Colorado using ingredients from the American West is launching its new Dry Land Gin on Saturday, October 5th at its distillery in downtown Longmont.

The new gin is made with 100% native Colorado ingredients - every ingredient was sourced from growers and small farms in Colorado, most within 30 miles from the distillery.

Dry Land Distillers is one of the few distilleries in Colorado that makes all its spirits in-house, even the liqueurs and bitters used in their tasting room.

Nels Wroe and Marc Staats, co-founders of Dry Land Distillers stopped by and showed off some fall drinks using their new Gin. Here's the recipe if you want to try it at home.

Dry Land Distillers Favorite Fall Gin Cocktails

Gin is traditionally a warm-weather spirit, the base for classic cocktails like Bees Knees, Gin and Tonics, and summer Martinis. But don’t discount gin as a refreshing change of pace for cool-weather cocktails. Gin’s botanical signatures can add warmth and complexity to many fun and fresh fall cocktails.

Here are two fall gin cocktail recipes from the mixologists at Dry Land Distillers.

Clover Club

The Clover Club is a pre-prohibition era cocktail that has a loyal following, but is also not often found on cocktail menus. It’s perfect for the fall, because golden raspberries are coming into season in Colorado. The botanicals in the gin blend beautifully with the lemon, the golden raspberry syrup, and the vermouth to create a complex and rich cocktail perfect for sipping on the patio and enjoying the crisp autumn sunshine.

2 0z Dry Land Distillers Gin

½ oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

¼ oz Dry Vermouth

¾ oz Golden Raspberry Syrup (See Note)

¾ oz Pasteurized Egg Whites (Aqua Faba is a Vegan Alternative)

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 15 – 20 seconds. (You want the shake to be aggressive enough to get a rich, smooth foam from the egg white.) Remove the shaker cap and double-strain the mix into a coupe.

Garnish with 2-3 fresh or frozen whole raspberries on a skewer.

Note: We use farm-fresh eggs that are pasteurized on site, but any pasteurized egg whites work well. If you aren’t thrilled about egg whites in your cocktail, you can use aqua faba (the liquid from canned garbanzo beans) – this will give the cocktail a similar mouth feel, but might not create as much foam.

Golden Raspberry Syrup (Used in the Clover Club)

Raspberry syrup is simple to make. We use fresh-picked golden raspberries from Aspen Moon Farms in Boulder County, but any raspberries work great in this recipe.

½ Cup Fresh Raspberries

1 Cup Sugar

½ Cup Water

Smash the raspberries and mix thoroughly with the sugar. Allow them to macerate (rest) for 30 minutes. Heat the water until warm (not hot) and pour over the fruit mixture. Stir until the sugar is dissolved. Strain the mixture through a fine sieve and store in the refrigerator (or freeze for later use).

Gibson

A Gibson is a twist on a classic Martini. (Think of it as a savory martini.) This classic cocktail replaces the olive with a pickled cocktail onion, which adds body, a touch of warmth, and a savory kick to the glass. It’s a lovely fall cocktail that is simple to prepare and pairs nicely with appetizers on a brisk Colorado afternoon. Dry Land Distillers rinses the onion in water before adding it to the drink to balance the flavors with our Colorado Gin.

2 oz Dry Land Distillers Gin

¼ oz Dry Vermouth

2 Drops Lemon Basil Bitters (or use your favorite replacement)

Cocktail Onions (rinsed)

Combine all the ingredients (except the onion) in a mixing glass with ice. Stir gently for 15 seconds. Double strain through a sieve into a waiting coupe or martini glass with one cocktail onion resting in the bottom. Optionally garnish with an additional onion on a skewer.