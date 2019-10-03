5th grader OK after being run over by car near Aurora school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A fifth grade boy suffered minor injuries when he was struck by a car outside Meadow Point Elementary School in Aurora Monday.

Kara Gehring, who witnessed the incident, could only watch in horror as a driver hit the gas and ran over the top of 12-year-old Connor Carson.

"He went under the car. His entire body flipped under the car," said Gehring. "It was horrible. It was one of the most traumatic things I've ever seen in my life."

Somehow, Connor walked away with just minor scrapes and bruises.

"Nothing was broken. The ER doctor says she was amazed because he'd gotten run over. It's just a gift of the Gods. I was afraid I was going to lose my life because he and his brother are my life," said Ashley Huddlestun, Connor's mother.

Huddleston has had more than one talk with her son, nicknamed "Tank," in the days since he was run over.

"He shouldn't have been on his skateboard on his stomach, but he was," she said.

However, Huddlestun is also upset with the driver.

"She should have paid attention," Huddlestun said.

Aurora police say the driver won't be cited with anything, despite witnesses who say she was also at fault and not paying attention to a child in the middle of the street.

"The kid wasn't making a good choice, but do kids in first, second, third, fourth, fifth grade always make good choices? That's the thing. We're adults, the ones responsible for making good choices and paying attention," said Huddlestun.

The intersection where the incident occurred is just a block away from Meadow Point Elementary School. The intersection did not have a crossing guard until the accident. It has one now.