4 Paris officers killed in knife attack at police headquarters

PARIS– A French police union official says at least four officers have died in a knife attack inside the Paris police headquarters.

Union official Loic Travers said several officers were injured during the midday attack on Thursday.

Police say the assailant was shot and killed at the scene. French media are reporting the attacker was an employee.

French media say the country’s interior minister and the Paris prosecutor were on their way to the scene.