Woman arrested for crash that left bicyclist seriously injured in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman has been arrested in connection to a crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured, the Boulder Police Department said Wednesday.

Jennifer LeMaire, 45, is charged with careless driving resulting in bodily injury and vulnerable road user for the crash near Folsom Street and Bluff Street on Sept. 20.

Police said LeMaire was driving a 2016 gray Range Rover southbound on Folsom Street from Valmont Road about 12:20 p.m.

Investigators say LeMaire veered to the left and hit the cyclist, who was going northbound on Folsom Street, most likely in the bicycle lane.

Police said the Range Rover went over the east curb, continued southbound and hit two parked vehicles.

The cyclist, whose name and age weren’t released, was taken to Boulder Community Hospital, then flown to Denver Health Medical Center where he currently remains hospitalized.