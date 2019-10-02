Well-known Denver architect charged with first-degree murder in partner’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Friends of a Denver artist and commercial real estate agent say they’re stunned that the man she planned to marry is now accused killing her.

“You never think for somebody like her -- I mean so young and beautiful and intelligent -- that this would happen,” said Jessica Rose Paetsch, a close friend of Michelle Jacobson.

Jacobson suffered a gunshot wound to the head on Thursday evening at 53 S. Pennsylvania St. in the Speer neighborhood, according to court records.

Police arrested her partner, Micah Kimball, who is now charged with first-degree murder.

“It was devastating,” said Paetsch, who planned to meet up with Jacobson on the day she was killed.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers obtained court records showing detectives reported “a large wound at the back of the victim’s head but no obvious wound(s) to the victim’s face, indicating she may not have shot herself/she was shot at an angle that would not be natural position for someone to shoot themselves.”

Detectives said Kimball's statements to them varied from what he told 911 dispatch.

According to the affidavit for arrest filed in court, officers said that Kimball “reported in his 911 call that they were playing with the gun when it went off.” He later told authorities he was in the kitchen when he heard the gun go off.

“He stated he and Michelle were arguing and she broke out a window in the house. He stated she went upstairs to their bedroom and told him she was getting the gun, loading it because he showed her how and then pointed the gun at him,” the documents stated.

Kimball repeatedly denied shooting Jacobson when detectives pressed him on it during questioning.

The court filings also show neighbors contacted 911 when they heard Jacobson screaming.

“’Ouch, please stop, your (sic) hurting me,’” they reported hearing along with sobbing and shouts for help from the neighbors.

“I never saw anguish. I never saw sadness between them at all ever,” said Josh Whitaker, who introduced Kimball to Jacobson. He said Jacobson was a good friend who was quick-witted and fun to be around.

“She’s always got a smile on her face, always happy. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen her sad, as a matter of fact,” he said.

“She would do anything for anybody. Her heart was very big,” said Paetsch. “She will always be with us in spirit,”

Kimball worked as a lead architect at the company TreanorHL before he was arrested.

The company released this statement:

For more than 20 years Micah Kimball has worked for TreanorHL as a principal and shareholder in good standing with the firm. We are saddened to learn of the death of his partner Michelle Jacobson. Our thoughts are with both the Jacobson and Kimball family and our heartfelt sympathy goes out to them. We are here to stand strong for our other TreanorHL employees who are coming to grips with this tragedy. Our goal is to support them during this process as well as with our TreanorHL partners throughout the United States.