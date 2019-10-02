× Waste Management trash collectors overload Denver dumpster, customer gets fined

DENVER — Footage obtained by the FOX31 Problem Solvers shows trash collectors overloading a dumpster, leading to a customer being charged a $120 fee by Waste Management.

The video shows two Waste Management employees staging the dumpster pile-up at VillaRosso Residences, a condominium community near the Denver Tech Center.

The incident was recorded on surveillance video on Sept. 9. Building manager Rob Williams received the trash bill on Tuesday. The video shows the two men piling boxes on top of trash.

“He even places it in such a way that it looks as egregious as it can be,” Williams said.

NEW: Video shows @WasteManagement workers stacking boxes in dumpster before snapping a pic. The property manager at Villa Rosso condominiums says the picture was sent to him by WM— along with a fee of $120 for “overage service” The building is located near the Denver Tech Center pic.twitter.com/YRJr3uhAg7 — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) October 2, 2019

An employee is seen taking a picture of the staged pile-up. Williams was sent the picture by Waste Management as evidence of his alleged wrongdoing.

Williams says this isn’t the first time he’s been issued an overload fee. The previous experiences prompted him to install the security camera in August.

“In the past, when I call them up … they [would] kind of chastise me for having the dumpster overloaded,” he said.

Previously, Williams was able to get the fees removed.

Waste Management released the following statement to the Problem Solvers on Wednesday:

“We reviewed our customer’s footage, and what we saw is totally unacceptable. The actions we witnessed are counter to how we conduct our business and is certainly not representative of our team members who appropriately service our customers every day. We will be reaching out to our customer to apologize, credit any fees associated with this matter, and take appropriate disciplinary action. Our customers trust us to service their needs each and every day, and we want to ensure that this particular customer knows we will do what it takes to earn back their trust.”

Williams is wondering what the motive could be for the two employees.

“Maybe there’s a finder’s fee or he gets some kind of kickback or something,” Williams speculated.