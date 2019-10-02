Walk For Wishes 5K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Make-A-Wish Colorado creates life changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Since 1983 the organization has granted more than 5500 wishes to kids across the state. A wish provides hope and joy and research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness.

The third annual Walk for Wishes and 5k Run takes place on Saturday, October 26th from 9am to noon and provides an opportunity for the community to join some of these wish kids and to help Make-A-Wish Colorado in its quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life! Register at WalkForWishesCo.org. Get $3 off with coupon code Cobest3.