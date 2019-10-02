Snowmaking begins at Arapahoe Basin

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo.– Arapahoe Basin fired up the snow guns on Wednesday morning to kick off its first official snowmaking day of the 2019-2020 season.
The snow guns were turned on at the High Noon intermediate run.
A-Basin hasn’t announced its opening date yet but it’s expected to be sometime in October.
Here are some photos of the first day of snowmaking:
Photo Gallery
You can watch live webcams here.
A-Basin shared some of these fun facts:
- Snowmaking acres: 125
- Equipment: 24 energy-efficient fan guns plus several low-energy stick guns
- First year of snowmaking: 2002
- Opening day last season: October 19, 2019