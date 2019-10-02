Snowmaking begins at Arapahoe Basin

Posted 8:23 am, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 08:35AM, October 2, 2019

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo.– Arapahoe Basin fired up the snow guns on Wednesday morning to kick off its first official snowmaking day of the 2019-2020 season.

The snow guns were turned on at the High Noon intermediate run.

A-Basin hasn’t announced its opening date yet but it’s expected to be sometime in October.

Here are some photos of the first day of snowmaking:

Photo Gallery

You can watch live webcams here.

A-Basin shared some of these fun facts:

  • Snowmaking acres: 125
  • Equipment: 24 energy-efficient fan guns plus several low-energy stick guns
  • First year of snowmaking: 2002
  • Opening day last season: October 19, 2019
AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.