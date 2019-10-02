Snow Mountain Ranch Outdoor Skills Happening this Fall

Snow Mountain Ranch, in Granby (part of the YMCA of the Rockies) is offering brand new Outdoor Skills Weekends (9/27-9/29, 10/4-10/6 and 10/11–10/13). Fall is a perfect time to grab the crew and head up to Snow Mountain Ranch for some leaf peeping and to learn some new outdoor skills.
Intro to the Outdoor Skills weekend activities include:
All activities are included at no cost for overnight guests.
- Responsible Campfire – Learn the different ways to responsibly build and start a campfire in the great outdoors.
- Family Yoga
- Leave No Trace Activity
- Belay Basics – Learn how to belay from setting up your rope and device correctly to proper belay form.
- How to Pack your Pack and Guided Hike – From a simple day hike to a four-day backpacking excursion, learn how to properly pack your backpacks.
- Orienteering
- Bolder Bouldering
- Mountain Biking 101 – Learn the basics and test them out on the pump track. Bring your own, or rent a bike at Snow Mountain Ranch.
