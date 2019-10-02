× New evacuations ordered in Decker Fire south of Salida as fire grows to more than 2,200 acres

SALIDA, Colo. — New evacuation orders were announced by the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the following areas are now in the evacuation zone:

Methodist Mountain Estates

Boot Hill

Pinon Ridge Estates

Subdivisions near Methodist Mountain estates, in the area from County Road 110 to County Road 104 including the residents above Tudor Rose on County Road 104

The Mountain Vista Village Trailer Park, formerly known as Paradise Acres, is also included in the evacuation zone, according to the sheriff’s office.

Residents in the new evacuation zones are being asked to go to the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.

The sheriff’s office also said early Wednesday morning that County Road 104, 107 and 110 above County Road 111 are closed to traffic going up to Methodist Mountain.

Pinpoint Meteorologist Chris Tomer says wind speed and no moisture are making conditions for the fire a worst-case scenario Wednesday. There will be no moisture and winds will be gusting between 20 to 50 miles per hour.

The lightning-caused fire, which started Sept. 8, has burned 2,207 acres and is at 5% containment. It is burning 9 miles south of Salida in Chaffee County.

Heavy smoke developed over the fire on Monday and was seen for several miles. Fire activity increased significantly on the west side in a previously inactive area, officials said.

Strong winds helped push the fire north from the Green Rocks area toward Simmons Peak. The area is full of dense sections of unburnt fuel and flames soared to 80 to 100 feet at times.

The large smoke column was because of a large area of dead and down fuel that has built up in the forest for several years.

A red flag warning is in effect for the area on Tuesday with low humidity and gusty winds. Officials expect the fire to grow again toward the north.

Helicopters flew Tuesday morning to cool spots from Monday’s advancement. Fire crews and bulldozers will continue to look for a fire line on the northern front.

Most of the fire is burning in inaccessible wilderness because of all the dead and down fuel. Only helicopter water drops can slow and cool the fire.

Heavy smoke will remain in the surrounding areas of the fire and officials say people driving nearby should not call 911.