National Anthem returns to the airwaves on FOX31 and Channel 2

DENVER — FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are bringing back a longtime broadcasting tradition by starting each day playing the National Anthem.

Both stations will air the National Anthem at 3:58 a.m. each morning, 365 days each year.

Nexstar Media Group, the owner of FOX31 and Channel 2, began the partnership with Broadcast Music Inc. and Belmont University’s Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business to feature daily broadcasts of the National Anthem.

A different performer will be featured each day on our stations.

“This unique collaboration supports higher education in business for the music and entertainment industry, while providing aspiring professional artists and songwriters a national distribution platform to showcase their respective talents. We look forward to returning the time-honored tradition of including the National Anthem in our stations’ broadcasts with this new partnership.” stated Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

“This unique partnership gives BMI’s songwriters a wonderful platform to showcase their vocal talent to viewers across the country,” said Dan Spears, Vice President, Industry Relations, BMI.