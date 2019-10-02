Maxine Waters says Trump ‘needs to be imprisoned’ and put in ‘solitary confinement’

WASHINGTON — Rep. Maxine Waters, a Democrat of California, on Tuesday said President Donald Trump should be put in “solitary confinement” because “impeachment is not good enough.

House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry against the president last week amid the mounting Ukraine controversy.

“I’m calling on the GOP to stop Trump’s filthy talk of whistleblowers being spies & using mob language implying they should be killed,” Waters tweeted. “Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement.

“But for now, impeachment is the imperative.”

Waters’ rhetoric comes amid intense interest in a whistleblower complaint released this past week that alleged Trump abused his official powers “to solicit interference” from Ukraine in the 2020 election and that the White House took steps to cover it up.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

A rough transcript released by the White House shows Trump repeatedly pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden, Trump’s potential 2020 political rival, and his son Hunter Biden.

There is no evidence of wrongdoing by Joe or Hunter Biden.

In the days since the public release of the complaint, Trump has repeatedly attacked the anonymous whistleblower, asserting he deserves to “meet my accuser.”

The president said last week that whoever provided the whistleblower with information about his call with Zelensky is “close to a spy,” and said that in the old days spies were dealt with differently.

Waters tweeted later Tuesday that “Trump has corrupted so many members of his admin.”

“The lies, coverups, shaking down foreign countries & undermining our democracy will be recorded as one of the worst periods in the history of our country, all led by a dishonorable con man,” she said. “Follow the facts, impeachment on the way.”

Waters has previously gone further than her Democratic colleagues in rebuking Trump.

In 2018, she called on her supporters to publicly confront members of the Trump administration in response to the “zero tolerance” policy that led to the separation of families at the border.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them,” she said at the time.

“And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents.”