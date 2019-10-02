Hands-On Make and Take Woodworking

Posted 11:43 am, October 2, 2019, by

Are you looking to get a little creative and work with your hands on some woodwork?  Rockler Woodworking and Hardware is hosting a series of hands-on, Make and Take events at its Denver store throughout October to give people of all skill levels a chance to experience woodworking.

Projects include a custom knife; an ice cream scoop, pizza cutter or bottle opener; a cheese board; and a decorative wooden luminary. Participants can sign up online or in-store for any or all of the classes, and everyone will leave with a completed project. Plans, overview videos and materials will be available online for those who want to make the projects on their own.

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.