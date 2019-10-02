Hands-On Make and Take Woodworking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you looking to get a little creative and work with your hands on some woodwork? Rockler Woodworking and Hardware is hosting a series of hands-on, Make and Take events at its Denver store throughout October to give people of all skill levels a chance to experience woodworking.

Projects include a custom knife; an ice cream scoop, pizza cutter or bottle opener; a cheese board; and a decorative wooden luminary. Participants can sign up online or in-store for any or all of the classes, and everyone will leave with a completed project. Plans, overview videos and materials will be available online for those who want to make the projects on their own.