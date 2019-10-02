Fog early today then it burns off this afternoon; frost advisory overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fog and drizzle continue Wednesday morning across the Front Range. It gradually burns-off around noon with some sunshine in the afternoon.

It will be 67 degrees late in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

The mountains stay sunny Wednesday, and it will become windy. Wind gusts will be 25-60 miles per hour above treeline. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Overnight lows may turn frosty across parts of the Front Range and Eastern Plains (but not everywhere) with temperatures between 32-38 degrees. There is a Frost Advisory in place from 2 a.m.-8 a.m.

Patchy fog returns Thursday morning then sunshine across the Front Range. Highs will be around 70 degrees.

It will be sunny on Friday and breezy. It will be warmer with highs around 80 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday look dry, sunny and breezy. Highs will be 65-70 degrees.

Fall Color update: Leaves are peaking. Go see fall color within the next 5 days.

