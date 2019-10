Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Influenza is a potentially serious illness that can lead to hospitalization and even death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, getting an annual flu shot by the end of October is the best way to prevent becoming sick with the flu or flu-like illnesses.

Dr. Judd Dawson with Longmont United Hospital shares with us the myths and facts about getting vaccinated and what the flu season has in store for Colorado.