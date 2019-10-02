Family hopes flags will make intersection near south Denver school safer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver family is hoping its homemade safety signals will send a message to drivers at a busy intersection located near an elementary school.

The intersection is at South Logan Street and East Exposition Avenue, two blocks west of Lincoln Elementary School in Washington Park West.

On Wednesday, National Walk to School Day, Amy Kenreich's sons and their friends made flags and holders to go on the crosswalk signals. They hope people crossing wave will them and drivers will slow down.

"This is an intersection that parents have been worried about for a long time," Kenreich told FOX31. "This is a high-traffic area for kids trying to get across Logan. They just want to get there safely."

As of the beginning of October, 61 people have died in crashes in Denver. That's the same number who died in all of 2018.

The city and county of Denver is spending millions to reduce traffic deaths as part of its Vision Zero program.