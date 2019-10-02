Clearing skies, light winds; frost advisory for some locations overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be clear skies across the Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado along with light winds and chilly overnight lows on Wednesday.

Temperatures will dip into the low to mid-30s. A frost advisory is in place because of the temperatures getting close to freezing. Cover sensitive plants that could be damaged by early-morning frost.

It will be a sunny afternoon on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

There will be a few clouds around on Friday with breezy conditions as temperatures warm back to near 80 degrees in Denver.

Another cold front Friday night will return temperatures to near 70 degrees on Saturday and in the mid-60s on Sunday. It will be sunny and pleasant both days.

The long-range outlook heading into the middle of October calls for a quiet and dry weather pattern with temperatures swinging from the low to upper 70s.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.