Denver loses out on being home to new National Medal of Honor Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver lost out on being the site of the new National Medal of Honor Museum when it was announced Wednesday that Arlington, Texas, was the winner.

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation board of directors made the decision in a vote earlier Wednesday.

The loss came despite a vote last week of the Regional Transportation District board to unanimously approve providing land across from the state Capitol for the museum.

The board voted, 14-0, to sublease a small parcel of land at East Colfax Avenue and Lincoln Street next to RTD's main bus station downtown.

A week earlier, the board had voted against providing the land in a 7-7 decision.

But Gov. Jared Polis, Mayor Michael Hancock and veterans groups turned up the pressure and got RTD to reconsider.

The city and county of Denver had proposed paying RTD $123,000 a year it currently pays to lease the property.

The museum will honor about 3,000 recipients of the Medal of Honor from around the country.