Cranelli’s Half off Deal

Cranelli's Italian Restaurant is the best Italian food you will ever eat and you instantly feel like family. Watch the segment to see all the delicious thing on the menu and make sure to order the garlic knots.

Pay $10 for $20 worth of food that's 50% off. Click Here to get that deal. Cranelli's is located at 10047 Park Meadows Drive in Lone Tree.

Cranelli's also does "Give Back" nights to give back to the community. Monday October 7th they are having a give back for the Komen Foundation "More than Pink." 20% of all orders in restaurant and to go orders will go towards the cause.