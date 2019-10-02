× Boston firm that purchased high-profile downtown lot says it also controls nearby site

DENVER — The Boston-based development firm that purchased a high-profile downtown Denver parking lot in August says it also controls another site on the block.

Harbinger Development, which paid $17.5 million for the 650 17th St. lot, states on its website that it “acquired” 601 16th St. in late June.

That address is home to the two-story Cottrell building, whose sole tenant, a gift shop, closed this year. Scaffolding is up on two sides of the building, and the city is processing a requested demolition permit for the building. It was awarded a certificate of nonhistoric status in 2015.

There is no indication in public records that the property has sold. Records show that the site is owned, as it has been since 2015, by Kin Yon LLC, an entity managed by Evan Makovsky, managing partner of NAI Shames Makovsky.

Developers, however, sometimes build on sites after reaching a long-term ground lease with the property owner. In that case, the property owner continues to own the dirt, but the developer owns the structure.

Read more at BusinessDen.com