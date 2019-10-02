Arvada police warn parents of creative hiding places for vaping products

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- As concerns regarding teens and vaping continue to grow across the country, police in Arvada have a new warnings for parents.

"They're hiding them," said School Resource Officer Bradley Gagon. "They're hiding them in hoodies and in places you would never think you could hide one."

The police department showed parents several of those hiding spots at a "Vaping and Substance Abuse Parent Academy" Wednesday night.

The event featured the department's 'mobile bedroom,' where common hiding places are on display.

Arvada police say companies are now designing custom hats and sweatshirts with small pockets specifically designed for this activity.

"We're pulling vape pens off of students during the school day," said Gagon. "They're being caught in the classroom, they're being caught in the restrooms using them."

Gagon says it's important to talk with a student about vaping before snooping through their bedroom.

"Parents need to bring it up in conversation, so if you pass a vape shop or you see someone vaping, ask them about it," he said. "Don't just come at them, because that's going to put up walls."

He says ultimately if you're suspicious, it's your right to check their room.

"It's kind of surprising how many parents we run into that are surprised that they can actually go in their kids' bedrooms and look around," Gagon said.

Arvada police say the following are common places they're finding the pens at schools:

Backpacks

Hats

Hoodie sweatshirts

You can find more information on how to talk to your child about vaping online.