Fine Dinning at the Great American Beer Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Great American Beer Festival kicks off tomorrow in Denver, but did you know that you can also sample great food at the beer festival? That's right, Gavin Fine, Jackson Hole-based chef/restaurateur and co-founder of Roadhouse Brewing Company is in town and will be cooking up a fest at the Paired event. He'll make dishes like Guajillo and Chicken Chorizo, 24 hour mole, fired hominy, chile de arbol salsa matched with Indianapolis' Sun King Brewery.

You can come get a taste of Chef Fine's cooking at these locations if you're not able to attend the GABF:

September 30 - October 5: Stout Street Social – Beer Pairing Menu (1400 Stout St)

Join the Roadhouse team across the street from the Convention Center all week for a beer pairing menu, featuring an exclusive Bovine & Swine sandwich and delicious cuisine paired with four Roadhouse beers.



October 2: Falling Rock Tap House - Tap Takeover, All day until 9pm (1919 Blake St)

Roadhouse’s custom Volkswagen bus will be parked outside Falling Rock Tap House as the team pours favorites including Family Vacation Cream Ale and Walrus Hazy IPA along with limited releases including Saison en Regalia Peach Apricot Saison and Raspberry Beret Sour Ale before the GABF judge’s reception.

October 2: Ale House, 6-9pm (2501 16th St)

Look for Roadhouse at Ale House's 4th Annual Can-wood Derby pouring Saison en Regalia Peach Apricot Saison and Raspberry Beret Sour Ale from 6-9pm.



October 2: 5th Annual Mercantile Invitational Chef/Brewery Dinner, 6 pm (1701 Wynkoop St #115)

Roadhouse co-founder and acclaimed chef/restaurateur Gavin Fine will join Alex Siedel at Mercantile Dining & Provisions for a 5-course beer pairing dinner at the James Beard Award-winning restaurant. Reservations can be made by calling 720.460.3733.



October 3: Mercantile Dining & Provisions – Bovine & Swine BBQ, 1pm – 3pm (1701 Wynkoop St #115)Join the Roadhouse team on Mercantile’s patio for a taste of Gavin’s Jackson Hole-made Bovine & Swine sausages and craft meats, available throughout Colorado and nationally via Goldbelly. Roadhouse will pour its Walrus Hazy IPA and Saison en Regalia Peach Apricot Saison, while Gavin grills Bovine & Swine sausages such as the Black & Blue Brat, Spicy Andouille, and Jalapeño Cheddar.

Oct 3: Don't have tickets to GABF? Roadhouse will also be hosting tap takeovers on Thursday at Monkey Barrel (2:30 - 4pm) and Highland Tap & Burger (6 - 8pm)

Oct 4: Look for Roadhouse tap takeovers at Lucky Strike (11:30am - 1:00pm), Stout Street Social (2:30 - 4:30pm) and Oskar Blues (8-10pm)

October 3: GABF Session 1, 5:30 pm – 10 pm

Alongside Roadhouse favorites, limited release sample pours will include Raspberry Beret Sour Ale; Dystopic Mania Wine-Hybrid Saison, and Sacred Bret Bret Saison.



October 4: GABF Session 2, 5:30 pm – 10 pm

Accompanying Roadhouse favorites, limited release sample pours include Avarice & Greed Belgium Strong Ale and The Sage Dark Sour.



October 5: GABF Session 3, 12pm – 4pm/5:30pm – 10pm

In addition to pouring favorites from the prior event days, limited release sample pours include The Raven Black IPA; Rhombus Double IPA; and The Lion Hazy Pale Ale.

October 3 - 4: Gavin Fine at PAIRED Food + Beer Tasting, 5:30pm – 9:00pm

Paired with Sunk King Brewery, chef Gavin Fine will showcase dishes like Chicken & Chorizo, 24 hour mole, fried hominy, chile de arbol salsa; and Fresh Ricotta with rocky mountain stone fruit, Wyoming honey and house-made quinoa granola.