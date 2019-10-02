5280 Magazine Top 25 Restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This month's issue of 5280 Magazine, Food Editor Denise Mickelsen had the hard task of picking out the top 25 best restaurants in the Metro Denver area. This was not an easy task since Colorado has thousands of great restaurants to choose from.

You can also come out to their event, 5280 Dines to sample of the of the best of the best that Colorado restaurants have to offer. 5280 Dines is an event that brings together winning chefs featured in the magazine's 25 Best Restaurant issue, that'll be the foodie event of the year. Guests will enjoy access to an assortment of delicious bites, along with open bars featuring beer, wine and fun cocktails.

The event takes place October 20th from 6-9pm at the Hangar at Stanley in Aurora.

Here's the list of the restaurants that will be onsite at the Dines Event: 12@Madison, Annette, Barolo Grill, Beckon, Blackbelly, Cattivella, Corrida, Dio Mio, Julep, Le Roux, Spuntio, Super Mega Bien, Tavernetta and Uchi.