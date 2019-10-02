× 3 teens arrested in Aurora for possible involvement in Erie home invasion where victims were kidnapped

ERIE, Colo. —Three 18-year-old men were arrested for their alleged involvement in a terrifying home invasion that happened early Sunday morning in Erie.

The Erie Police Department arrested Kamron Keshaun, Erik Isaiah Johnson Mosley and Jacquez Ezekiel Rondae Baker, all of Aurora.

Police say they will recommend charges of first degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, first degree burglary, felony menacing, first degree criminal trespass, criminal-attempt first degree burglary and theft.

Detectives said the suspects broke into a couple’s home— kidnapped them— and forced them to take out cash from an ATM.

Guns were pointed at the victims’ heads as they were kidnapped, according to police. Officers described what happened in the Erie Highlands subdivision as “shocking” for the “tight-knit community.”

“They entered our backyard— went though our back gate,” said a man whose home was targeted in the crime spree. He did not want to be identified. His window was locked, preventing an intrusion.

“Apparently they weren’t breaking windows,” he said.

Reports suggest three masked men with guns tried breaking into various homes in the subdivision. Eventually, police said, the perpetrators got inside a couple’s home. The victims were taken to an ATM and forced to withdraw cash.

At total of five Erie homes had their window screens removed, police said.

Police provided an updated timeline of events on Monday. Just before 3 a.m., dispatch aired a suspicious incident call from one of the five homes, according to police. The call was in reference to a busted-out screen. At the time, the call wasn’t considered an emergency. What police did not know at the time— and now believe— was those who busted that home’s screen had moved on to an active home invasion and kidnapping.

Police say the suspects took the victims’ phones and returned them to their home just after 4 a.m. The victims managed to call 911– 44 minutes later— police said.

The FBI is investigating the crime spree.