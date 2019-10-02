2 kids located and safe after they were in the backseat of a car when it was stolen

Posted 8:02 am, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 09:11AM, October 2, 2019

DENVER– Two children were located in Denver around 8 a.m. after the car they were in was stolen.

Denver police say a red Toyota Prius was stolen near Meade Street and Fifth Avenue.

The children were left in the backseat of the car while the driver let it warm up. When the driver left the car unattended, an unknown person stole the car while the kids were still in the backseat, according to Denver police.

The children were found a few blocks away, according to DPD. The car was also located.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.