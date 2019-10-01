WhiSki Series Celebrates Ski and Snowboard Culture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Teton Gravity Research is bringing their newest film, Winterland, to Denver on 10/2 as part of their WhiSki Series. This incredible and intimate experience includes whiskey tastings, a film screening and more. Join the TGR crew as they celebrate ski and snowboard culture.

Tickets are still available if you want to check out the WhiSki Series here in Denver.

What: Teton Gravity Research – Winterland (Film)

When (day and time): Friday October 4th , Saturday October 5th & Sunday October 6th – 6:30PM and 9PM Showtimes

Where: Oriental Theatre, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver CO

Cost: Tickets are $18, only $10 for ages 16 and under