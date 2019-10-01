× Weather conditions delay reopening of U.S. 36 in Westminster by one day

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The planned full reopening of eastbound U.S. 36 that collapsed in July in Westminster has been delayed one day because of weather conditions, the Colorado Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

All lanes of the repaired highway to the original lane configurations were set to reopen by Thursday morning.

But because of precipitation expected overnight Tuesday, the full reopening has been pushed back to Friday morning.

CDOT said there needs to be dry pavement to effectively stripe the roadway that will result in single-lane overnight closures on Wednesday night and Thursday night.

Two eastbound lanes of the highway will be restored to the original configuration by Thursday morning with all lanes opened by Friday morning.

The busy highway between Denver and Boulder closed for repairs after a large crack appeared between Wadsworth and Church Ranch boulevards on July 8 and widened by July 11.

Rebuilding the crumbled road began in mid-August and the repairs came faster than expected as crews worked around the clock.

More work will continue through December, but CDOT said the three eastbound lanes are safe to open to vehicle traffic.