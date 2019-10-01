Take & Bake pizzas from California Pizza Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

October is National Pizza Month. Do you have plans for dinner? California Pizza Kitchen is now offering Take & Bake Pizzas that are restaurant-quality, California-style pizzas, to cook at HOME! 720-873-0400.

On October 1st, California Pizza Kitchen and Grub Hub will give away 10,000 Take & Bake Pizzas, with no delivery fee and no minimum purchases required. All you have to do is download the GrubHub app and choose your pizza!

Then for the rest of October, You can enjoy free delivery and a free Take & Bake pizza on all California Pizza Kitchen orders with a minimum purchase of $15 through your GrubHub account, with a limit to ONE free pizza per account.