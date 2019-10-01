Sunshine returns Wednesday with warmer temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Low clouds, fog and drizzle will roll back in again Tuesday night. There could be a few light showers, mainly in the northeast corner of Colorado.

The fog will be in place for the Wednesday morning drive. However, the wind will turn to the southwest in the late morning, blowing in drier air and eating away the fog and low clouds.

Sunshine is expected to return for the afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 60s.

The forecast looks dry for the remainder of the week and into early next week. As a matter of fact, the next chance for a brief shower doesn't look to arrive until around Oct. 10. So, the dry conditions will persist and you'll need to water your landscaping from time to time. The fire danger will remain elevated too.

Temperatures look pleasant across the board for the next week. Most days will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. We have one warmer day on Friday with a high closer to 80 degrees.

