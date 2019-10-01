Refinance to help with debt

With just one phone call, you could save hundreds of dollars on your mortgage payment every month.  Brent Ivinson, Owner & President of Ideal Home Loans, talks about rates that are surprisingly low right now and could save you more money when you refi, or qualify for more home when you buy! The team from Ideal Home Loans can help you qualify for the lowest rate possible and get pre-approved to buy a home.  If you act now, you won't have a payment until December!  Call 303-867-7000.

