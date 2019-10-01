Paired at Great American Beer Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Great American Beer Festival is the showcase of all things beer, not just sampling, but education and discovery as well. But, did you know you that the GABF also features Paired which happens to be the ultimate culinary and craft beer experience that happens once a year at the festival.

Paired unites independent craft brewers and acclaimed chefs in celebrating the endless possibilities of pairing beer and food. 29 chefs will design mouth-watering delicacies to pair with 48 exclusive beers.

Although tickets are sold out for the Paired event, tickets are still available for the main event which is the Great America Beer Festival. The festival starts this Thursday, October 3rd and runs through Saturday October 5th.