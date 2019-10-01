October arrives with fog, drizzle and highs in the 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- A cold front moved in overnight Monday and has stalled along the Front Range. It will stay that way through most of Wednesday.

Tuesday will be the coolest day since May.

Fog, drizzle, and overcast skies are likely. Temperatures stay in the upper 50s Tuesday and low to mid 60s on Wednesday.

Skies on Wednesday start to clear in the afternoon.

Sunshine returns on Thursday through Sunday. Gusty winds return Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The mountains stay sunny Tuesday and Wednesday. Why? The cold front is sitting low across the Front Range, east of the Divide. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s Tuesday and 40s and 50s on Wednesday.

Gusty wind 20-50 mph are likely in the mountains above treeline most of this week. The lightest winds occur on Thursday.

Fall Color Update: Peak color is happening now. Go view the leaves within the next 5 days.

The average date of first freeze in Denver is October 7.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.