× No criminal charges will be filed in viral Denver school bus fight

DENVER– The Denver District Attorney’s Office says no charges will be filed following video of an altercation on the back of a Denver Public Schools bus between a parent and the school bus driver.

The incident occurred on September 18 in North Park Hill.

The district says the driver pulled over twice because children were misbehaving. Several children and parents claim the bus driver was yelling at kids, so they started calling their parents. It developed into a confusing scene, as parents surrounded the school bus, asking for their children to be let go.

On Tuesday, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann released the following statement about the investigation:

“After reviewing all of the video footage and other materials, it is clear that this incident escalated very quickly and was difficult and emotional for everyone involved. The bus driver and the bus monitor were confronted with a very challenging situation in which some students caused enough of a disturbance that for safety reasons, the driver pulled over to try and calm matters. At least one student alleged there was inappropriate touching, however, those claims are baseless and only contributed to the quickly unfolding events. When parents saw that the bus stopped before its scheduled drop off location, and heard kids screaming, they understandably became concerned and tensions further escalated. ”

McCann went on to say that the District Attorney’s Office will not be filing criminal charges because they are not warranted in this case.