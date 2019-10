Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a day where all vegetarians can celebrate, a day where we celebrate all things vegetables!

Urban Village which recently opened in Lone Tree features classic and contemporary dishes from India. Executive Chef Charles Mani gained critical acclaim at Babu Ji and Badshah in New York City is making his mark here in Denver and shows us how to make his crispy urban cauliflower.

Urban Village is located in Lone Tree near Park Meadows Mall.