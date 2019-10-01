× ‘Mom, people are making fun of him’ Kansas 9-year-old buys classmate new shoes

MCPHERSON, Kansas– A Kansas fourth grader is gaining national attention for her heartwarming gesture to a classmate who was being bullied.

Avah, 9, came home from school late last week and explained to her mom that a little boy in her class was getting made fun of because his shoes were falling apart.

“Mom, people are making fun of him. I asked him why he doesn’t get new shoes. He told me his parents had to buy groceries and pay bills so they couldn’t get him new shoes.” Avah explained.

Shannon Parkins, Avah’s mom, said Avah decided to get the little boy a new pair of shoes.

“The weekend went by, I picked her up from school yesterday and she says “size 4” I said what are you talking about…. she said “his shoe size” shared Shannon.

Avah took the shoes to school on Tuesday and planned to put them in the classmate’s backpack with a note.

“The world is so full of hate, we need more souls like Avah’s!” shared Shannon.