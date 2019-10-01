Lakewood school teaches students real-world skills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Warren Tech in Lakewood focuses on providing students with real-world skills to help them succeed in the workforce.

"I think it’s important to work smart but why wouldn’t we work hard, right? So I think we need to do both," said Heather Keeton, the principal of Warren Tech. “We teach technical skills and academic skills, so we kind of embed the science, English and math into the technical trade that they are learning."

For example, students can learn culinary arts, auto tech, fire science, graphic design, nursing, dental hygiene and even EMT.

"Me and some of the other culinary students want to make a food truck and later in life, I want to open up my own restaurant," said culinary student Zach Herte.

Herte is off to a great start. His certified culinary training will cost him nothing. According to Keeton, the school allows students to participate in a free accelerated associates degree program and receive the degree before graduating high school.

Keeton says students can be earning six figures with skills learned at Warren Tech.