Grand Hyatt hotel in Downtown Denver sells for $115 million

DENVER– One of the largest hotels in downtown Denver has sold.

TRTG GHD LLC purchased the 26-story Grand Hyatt Denver at 1750 Welton St. last week, according to public records.

The records associated with the real estate transfer show the sale price was at least $115.18 million. Hotel sales typically involve a personal property component that may or may not be reflected in figures that appear in public records.

The property was sold by 1750 Welton Street Investors LLC, an entity associated with UBS Realty Investors LLC. It paid $89.85 million for the property in June 2006, according to property records.

With 516 rooms, the hotel is the fourth-largest in downtown Denver, according to Denver Business Journal research. The deal works out to $223,000 a room.

